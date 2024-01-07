CeeDee Lamb against the Washington Commanders pass defense and Emmanuel Forbes is a matchup to watch in Week 18, when the Cowboys play the Commanders at FedExField. We have stats and insights available for you below.

Cowboys vs. Commanders Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Venue: FedExField

FedExField Location: Landover, Maryland

Landover, Maryland TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

CeeDee Lamb Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Commanders 245.7 15.4 1 16 15.42

CeeDee Lamb vs. Emmanuel Forbes Insights

CeeDee Lamb & the Cowboys' Offense

CeeDee Lamb's 1,651 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 168 times and has totaled 122 receptions and 10 touchdowns.

Looking at the passing game, Dallas is averaging the fourth-most yards in the NFL, at 255.5 (4,088 total passing yards).

The Cowboys put up 29.4 points per game, which is the third-most in the NFL.

Dallas sports one of the highest pass rates in the league this season, passing the ball 35.9 times per game (10th in NFL).

In the red zone, the Cowboys are airing it out more often than the rest of the league, ranking first in the NFL with 93 total red-zone pass attempts (48.9% red-zone pass rate).

Emmanuel Forbes & the Commanders' Defense

Emmanuel Forbes has a team-leading one interception to go along with 33 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and 12 passes defended.

When it comes to defending the pass, Washington ranks 31st in the league in passing yards allowed per game with 259.3, and it ranks 32nd in passing touchdowns allowed (35).

This season, the Commanders have had one of the bottom defenses in the league, ranking 32nd in the NFL by surrendering 30.0 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 32nd in the NFL with 385.8 total yards allowed per contest.

Nine players have racked up more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Washington this season.

The Commanders have allowed 28 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

CeeDee Lamb vs. Emmanuel Forbes Advanced Stats

CeeDee Lamb Emmanuel Forbes Rec. Targets 168 47 Def. Targets Receptions 122 12 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 13.5 25 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 1651 33 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 103.2 3.0 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 634 2.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 26 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 10 1 Interceptions

