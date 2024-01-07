Will CeeDee Lamb get into the end zone when the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders come together in Week 18 on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, providing you with all of the stats and trends you need.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Lamb will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cowboys vs Commanders Anytime TD Bets

Will CeeDee Lamb score a touchdown against the Commanders?

Odds to score a TD this game: -154 (Bet $15.40 to win $10 if he scores a TD)

Lamb has posted 122 catches for 1,651 yards, tops on his team, and 10 TDs. He has been targeted 168 times, and averages 103.2 yards receiving per game.

Lamb has reeled in a touchdown pass in nine of 16 games this year, including more than one TD reception in one contest.

He has rushed for a touchdown in two games this season (out of 16).

CeeDee Lamb Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 4 4 77 0 Week 2 Jets 13 11 143 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 7 4 53 0 Week 4 Patriots 6 4 36 1 Week 5 @49ers 5 4 49 0 Week 6 @Chargers 7 7 117 0 Week 8 Rams 14 12 158 2 Week 9 @Eagles 16 11 191 0 Week 10 Giants 14 11 151 1 Week 11 @Panthers 9 6 38 1 Week 12 Commanders 9 4 53 1 Week 13 Seahawks 17 12 116 1 Week 14 Eagles 10 6 71 1 Week 15 @Bills 10 7 53 0 Week 16 @Dolphins 10 6 118 1 Week 17 Lions 17 13 227 1

Rep CeeDee Lamb with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.