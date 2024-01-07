In the Week 18 tilt between the Dallas Cowboys and the Washington Commanders at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday, will Brandin Cooks find his way into the end zone? Read on for odds and intel on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Cooks will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cowboys vs Commanders Anytime TD Bets

Will Brandin Cooks score a touchdown against the Commanders?

Odds to score a TD this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a TD)

Cooks has 618 yards on 48 grabs and seven TDs. He has been targeted 73 times, and averages 41.2 yards receiving per game.

Cooks has a touchdown catch in seven of 15 games this season, but no games with more than one.

Brandin Cooks Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 4 2 22 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 7 2 17 0 Week 4 Patriots 4 4 27 0 Week 5 @49ers 4 1 7 0 Week 6 @Chargers 4 4 36 1 Week 8 Rams 4 3 49 1 Week 9 @Eagles 2 1 7 0 Week 10 Giants 10 9 173 1 Week 11 @Panthers 4 3 42 0 Week 12 Commanders 5 4 72 1 Week 13 Seahawks 4 4 45 1 Week 14 Eagles 5 2 37 0 Week 15 @Bills 6 2 10 0 Week 16 @Dolphins 2 2 14 1 Week 17 Lions 8 5 60 1

Rep Brandin Cooks with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.