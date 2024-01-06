Will Wyatt Johnston score a goal when the Dallas Stars face off against the Nashville Predators on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Wyatt Johnston score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnston stats and insights

In eight of 37 games this season, Johnston has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He has not scored against the Predators this season in one game (four shots).

On the power play, Johnston has accumulated one goal and three assists.

Johnston averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.8%.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 122 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Predators have two shutouts, and they average 22.1 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Johnston recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:34 Home L 5-4 OT 1/2/2024 Canadiens 2 1 1 15:25 Home L 4-3 12/31/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:35 Home W 8-1 12/29/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 19:51 Home W 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:40 Away L 2-1 12/23/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:16 Away W 3-2 12/21/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 17:11 Home W 4-3 OT 12/18/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:09 Home W 4-3 OT 12/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:05 Away L 4-3 OT 12/15/2023 Senators 1 0 1 16:46 Home W 5-4

Stars vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

