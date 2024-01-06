When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will UTSA be included? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue scrolling.

How UTSA ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-7 1-2 NR NR 156

UTSA's best wins

In terms of its signature win this season, UTSA defeated the Texas A&M-CC Islanders on the road on November 15. The final score was 66-59. The leading scorer against Texas A&M-CC was Kyra White, who delivered 18 points with six rebounds and five assists.

Next best wins

70-66 on the road over UT Arlington (No. 177/RPI) on November 18

90-66 at home over UTEP (No. 263/RPI) on December 3

74-60 at home over Wichita State (No. 295/RPI) on January 6

58-55 at home over New Mexico State (No. 297/RPI) on November 10

63-56 on the road over Sam Houston (No. 330/RPI) on November 25

UTSA's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

Schedule insights

UTSA faces the 175th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

Reviewing the Roadrunners' upcoming schedule, they have 11 games versus teams that are above .500 and four games against teams with worse records than their own.

Reviewing UTSA's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

UTSA's next game

Matchup: Florida Atlantic Owls vs. UTSA Roadrunners

Florida Atlantic Owls vs. UTSA Roadrunners Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET Location: FAU Arena in Boca Raton, Florida

