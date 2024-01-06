AAC opponents face one another when the Rice Owls (6-8, 0-1 AAC) welcome in the UTSA Roadrunners (6-8, 0-1 AAC) at Jerabeck Activity and Athletic Center, starting at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

UTSA vs. Rice Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Jerabeck Activity and Athletic Center in Houston, Texas

Jerabeck Activity and Athletic Center in Houston, Texas TV: ESPN+

UTSA Stats Insights

The Roadrunners have shot at a 41.6% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points fewer than the 45.2% shooting opponents of the Owls have averaged.

UTSA has compiled a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.

The Roadrunners are the 49th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Owls sit at 162nd.

The Roadrunners average just four more points per game (78.5) than the Owls give up to opponents (74.5).

When it scores more than 74.5 points, UTSA is 6-4.

UTSA Home & Away Comparison

UTSA scores 80.1 points per game at home, and 76.3 on the road.

The Roadrunners are giving up fewer points at home (74.8 per game) than away (85).

Beyond the arc, UTSA knocks down fewer triples on the road (9 per game) than at home (10.3), and makes a lower percentage away (34.2%) than at home (34.7%) too.

