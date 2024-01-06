Can we count on UTEP to lock up a berth in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

How UTEP ranks

Record CUSA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-7 0-1 NR NR 269

UTEP's best wins

In its signature win of the season, UTEP defeated the Wyoming Cowboys in a 78-67 win on December 21. The leading point-getter against Wyoming was Tae Hardy, who put up 16 points with two rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

67-65 at home over Norfolk State (No. 202/RPI) on December 20

71-63 at home over Austin Peay (No. 213/RPI) on November 17

75-72 over Cal (No. 223/RPI) on November 21

89-76 at home over UCSB (No. 243/RPI) on November 13

74-69 at home over Chicago State (No. 270/RPI) on January 7

UTEP's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-4

The Miners have tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country based on the RPI (four).

Schedule insights

UTEP has drawn the 188th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

Of the Miners' 15 remaining games this season, seven are against teams with worse records, and 10 are against teams with records over .500.

When it comes to UTEP's upcoming schedule, it has 15 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

UTEP's next game

Matchup: Florida International Panthers vs. UTEP Miners

Florida International Panthers vs. UTEP Miners Date/Time: Saturday, January 13 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 13 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida

Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

