2024 NCAA Bracketology: UTEP March Madness Resume | January 8
Can we count on UTEP to lock up a berth in the 2024 March Madness Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.
Want to bet on UTEP's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How UTEP ranks
|Record
|CUSA Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|9-7
|0-1
|NR
|NR
|269
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
UTEP's best wins
In its signature win of the season, UTEP defeated the Wyoming Cowboys in a 78-67 win on December 21. The leading point-getter against Wyoming was Tae Hardy, who put up 16 points with two rebounds and zero assists.
Next best wins
- 67-65 at home over Norfolk State (No. 202/RPI) on December 20
- 71-63 at home over Austin Peay (No. 213/RPI) on November 17
- 75-72 over Cal (No. 223/RPI) on November 21
- 89-76 at home over UCSB (No. 243/RPI) on November 13
- 74-69 at home over Chicago State (No. 270/RPI) on January 7
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
UTEP's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-4
- The Miners have tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country based on the RPI (four).
Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- UTEP has drawn the 188th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.
- Of the Miners' 15 remaining games this season, seven are against teams with worse records, and 10 are against teams with records over .500.
- When it comes to UTEP's upcoming schedule, it has 15 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.
UTEP's next game
- Matchup: Florida International Panthers vs. UTEP Miners
- Date/Time: Saturday, January 13 at 6:00 PM ET
- Location: Ocean Bank Convocation Center in Miami, Florida
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming UTEP games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.