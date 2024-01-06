Saturday's contest features the Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-6) and the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-11) clashing at UTRGV Fieldhouse in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 69-67 win for Abilene Christian according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Vaqueros enter this contest after a 79-69 loss to SFA on Thursday.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Abilene Christian Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Abilene Christian Score Prediction

Prediction: Abilene Christian 69, UT Rio Grande Valley 67

UT Rio Grande Valley Schedule Analysis

The Vaqueros' signature victory this season came against the Sam Houston Bearkats, a team ranked outside the top 100 (No. 297) in our computer rankings. The Vaqueros secured the 66-58 win on the road on December 30.

The Vaqueros have tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation (five).

UT Rio Grande Valley has three losses against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 48th-most in the nation.

UT Rio Grande Valley Leaders

Kade Hackerott: 11 PTS, 8.7 REB, 33.1 FG%, 20.6 3PT% (7-for-34)

11 PTS, 8.7 REB, 33.1 FG%, 20.6 3PT% (7-for-34) Iyana Dorsey: 16.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 28.3 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (15-for-71)

16.1 PTS, 1.6 STL, 28.3 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (15-for-71) Charlotte O'Keefe: 7.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK, 41.9 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20)

7.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK, 41.9 FG%, 30 3PT% (6-for-20) Arianna Sturdivant: 9.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.7 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (20-for-63)

9.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.7 FG%, 31.7 3PT% (20-for-63) Mele Kailahi: 6.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.5 FG%, 31 3PT% (9-for-29)

UT Rio Grande Valley Performance Insights

The Vaqueros' -168 scoring differential (being outscored by 14 points per game) is a result of scoring 58.3 points per game (304th in college basketball) while giving up 72.3 per outing (317th in college basketball).

UT Rio Grande Valley's offense has been more effective in WAC games this season, averaging 61.7 points per contest, compared to its season average of 58.3 PPG.

The Vaqueros are scoring 59 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 1.3 more points than they're averaging in away games (57.7).

UT Rio Grande Valley is surrendering 74 points per game this year when playing at home, which is three more points than it is allowing when playing on the road (71).

