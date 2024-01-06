How to Watch UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Abilene Christian on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-8, 0-2 WAC) are home in WAC play against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (4-10, 0-3 WAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET.
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Abilene Christian Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other WAC Games
UT Rio Grande Valley Stats Insights
- The Vaqueros' 42.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents.
- UT Rio Grande Valley is 3-0 when it shoots better than 45.6% from the field.
- The Vaqueros are the 241st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 260th.
- The Vaqueros score just 2.0 fewer points per game (74.0) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (76.0).
- When it scores more than 76.0 points, UT Rio Grande Valley is 3-2.
UT Rio Grande Valley Home & Away Comparison
- At home, UT Rio Grande Valley averages 83.7 points per game. On the road, it averages 68.0.
- The Vaqueros allow 76.0 points per game at home, and 81.4 on the road.
- At home, UT Rio Grande Valley makes 7.2 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more than it averages away (4.4). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (32.6%) than away (28.6%).
UT Rio Grande Valley Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/18/2023
|@ Chicago State
|L 78-68
|Jones Convocation Center
|12/30/2023
|Incarnate Word
|W 77-74
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|1/4/2024
|SFA
|L 85-78
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|1/6/2024
|@ Abilene Christian
|-
|Teague Center
|1/11/2024
|Seattle U
|-
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|1/13/2024
|Utah Valley
|-
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
