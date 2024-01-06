The Abilene Christian Wildcats (5-8, 0-2 WAC) are home in WAC play against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (4-10, 0-3 WAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Abilene Christian Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other WAC Games

UT Rio Grande Valley Stats Insights

The Vaqueros' 42.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents.

UT Rio Grande Valley is 3-0 when it shoots better than 45.6% from the field.

The Vaqueros are the 241st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 260th.

The Vaqueros score just 2.0 fewer points per game (74.0) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (76.0).

When it scores more than 76.0 points, UT Rio Grande Valley is 3-2.

UT Rio Grande Valley Home & Away Comparison

At home, UT Rio Grande Valley averages 83.7 points per game. On the road, it averages 68.0.

The Vaqueros allow 76.0 points per game at home, and 81.4 on the road.

At home, UT Rio Grande Valley makes 7.2 3-pointers per game, 2.8 more than it averages away (4.4). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (32.6%) than away (28.6%).

UT Rio Grande Valley Upcoming Schedule