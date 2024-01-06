Saturday's game between the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (9-5) and UT Arlington Mavericks (5-8) matching up at College Park Center has a projected final score of 73-72 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of SFA, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET on January 6.

The Mavericks won their most recent game 73-49 against Tarleton State on Thursday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UT Arlington vs. SFA Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UT Arlington vs. SFA Score Prediction

Prediction: SFA 73, UT Arlington 72

UT Arlington Schedule Analysis

Against the North Carolina A&T Aggies on November 25, the Mavericks secured their signature win of the season, an 87-76 victory.

The Mavericks have four losses against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 25th-most in Division 1.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UT Arlington 2023-24 Best Wins

87-76 over N.C. A&T (No. 163) on November 25

61-60 at home over New Mexico State (No. 191) on December 30

69-64 on the road over Jacksonville State (No. 254) on December 19

73-49 at home over Tarleton State (No. 263) on January 4

76-65 on the road over Sam Houston (No. 297) on December 16

UT Arlington Leaders

Avery Brittingham: 12.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.2 BLK, 47 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)

12.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.8 STL, 1.2 BLK, 47 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23) Gia Adams: 11.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40 FG%, 27 3PT% (10-for-37)

11.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 40 FG%, 27 3PT% (10-for-37) Taliyah Clark: 12.4 PTS, 43.7 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (20-for-57)

12.4 PTS, 43.7 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (20-for-57) Adela Valkova: 9.4 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 59.7 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (4-for-7)

9.4 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 59.7 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (4-for-7) Nya Threatt: 6.4 PTS, 25.9 FG%, 25.8 3PT% (8-for-31)

UT Arlington Performance Insights

The Mavericks' -122 scoring differential (being outscored by 9.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 67.3 points per game (159th in college basketball) while giving up 76.7 per contest (341st in college basketball).

UT Arlington's offense has been less productive in WAC tilts this year, putting up 65.7 points per contest, compared to its season average of 67.3 PPG.

The Mavericks are averaging 61 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they are faring better on offense, averaging 70 points per contest.

UT Arlington is ceding 66 points per game this season in home games, which is 18 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (84).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.