The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (9-5, 2-1 WAC) aim to build on a three-game home winning stretch when hosting the UT Arlington Mavericks (6-8, 1-2 WAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET.

UT Arlington vs. SFA Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas TV: ESPN+

UT Arlington Stats Insights

The Mavericks are shooting 42.4% from the field, 2.5% higher than the 39.9% the 'Jacks' opponents have shot this season.

UT Arlington is 4-5 when it shoots higher than 39.9% from the field.

The Mavericks are the 94th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the 'Jacks sit at 46th.

The Mavericks score an average of 72.5 points per game, just 3.7 more points than the 68.8 the 'Jacks allow.

UT Arlington has put together a 6-3 record in games it scores more than 68.8 points.

UT Arlington Home & Away Comparison

UT Arlington is putting up more points at home (79.7 per game) than away (65.9).

At home the Mavericks are giving up 64.2 points per game, 17.4 fewer points than they are away (81.6).

UT Arlington makes more 3-pointers at home (10.3 per game) than on the road (7.1). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.6%) than on the road (31.1%).

UT Arlington Upcoming Schedule