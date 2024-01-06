Texas vs. Texas Tech January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Texas Tech Red Raiders (9-2, 0-0 Big 12) play a fellow Big 12 team, the Texas Longhorns (9-2, 0-0 Big 12), on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Moody Center. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN2.
If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Texas vs. Texas Tech Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Texas Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Texas Players to Watch
- Dillon Mitchell: 11.6 PTS, 9.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Max Abmas: 17.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tyrese Hunter: 11.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kadin Shedrick: 11.3 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Brock Cunningham: 6.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Texas Tech Players to Watch
- Joe Toussaint: 14.8 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Warren Washington: 9.0 PTS, 8.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Pop Isaacs: 14.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Darrion Williams: 9.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Chance McMillian: 8.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Texas vs. Texas Tech Stat Comparison
|Texas Rank
|Texas AVG
|Texas Tech AVG
|Texas Tech Rank
|76th
|79.8
|Points Scored
|75.7
|165th
|94th
|67.0
|Points Allowed
|65.5
|63rd
|140th
|37.5
|Rebounds
|38.4
|109th
|241st
|8.4
|Off. Rebounds
|9.9
|117th
|223rd
|7.1
|3pt Made
|8.5
|89th
|27th
|17.3
|Assists
|14.3
|133rd
|165th
|11.6
|Turnovers
|11.5
|153rd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.