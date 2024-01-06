The Texas Longhorns (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) will attempt to build on a five-game winning streak when they host the Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. The Red Raiders have taken six games in a row.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas vs. Texas Tech matchup.

Texas vs. Texas Tech Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Texas vs. Texas Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Moneyline Texas Tech Moneyline FanDuel Texas (-4.5) 141.5 -192 +158 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Texas vs. Texas Tech Betting Trends

Texas has covered four times in 13 matchups with a spread this season.

In the Longhorns' 13 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Texas Tech has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

In the Red Raiders' 13 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

Texas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +5500

+5500 Texas is 24th-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+5500), much higher than its computer rankings (45th).

Sportsbooks have moved the Longhorns' national championship odds down from +2200 at the beginning of the season to +5500. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 25th-biggest change.

Texas has a 1.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

