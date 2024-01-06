A pair of hot squads square off when the Texas Longhorns (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) host the Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. The Longhorns are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Red Raiders, victors in six in a row.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Texas Tech matchup.

Texas Tech vs. Texas Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas Tech vs. Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Moneyline Texas Tech Moneyline FanDuel Texas (-4.5) 141.5 -192 +158 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Texas Tech vs. Texas Betting Trends

Texas Tech is 6-7-0 ATS this season.

The Red Raiders have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Texas is 4-9-0 ATS this season.

In the Longhorns' 13 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Texas Tech Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 The Red Raiders' national championship odds are the same now (+8000) compared to the beginning of the season (+8000).

With odds of +8000, Texas Tech has been given a 1.2% chance of winning the national championship.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.