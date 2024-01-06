Saturday's contest that pits the No. 20 Texas Longhorns (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) versus the Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-2, 0-0 Big 12) at Moody Center should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-71 in favor of Texas. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on January 6.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Texas Tech vs. Texas Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Austin, Texas

Austin, Texas Venue: Moody Center

Texas Tech vs. Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas 72, Texas Tech 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas Tech vs. Texas

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas (-1.3)

Texas (-1.3) Computer Predicted Total: 143.0

Texas has a 4-9-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Texas Tech, who is 6-6-0 ATS. The Longhorns are 5-8-0 and the Red Raiders are 6-6-0 in terms of hitting the over. Texas is 3-7 against the spread and 8-2 overall over its last 10 contests, while Texas Tech has gone 5-5 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Other Big 12 Predictions

Texas Tech Performance Insights

The Red Raiders' +176 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 78 points per game (107th in college basketball) while allowing 64.5 per outing (42nd in college basketball).

The 38 rebounds per game Texas Tech accumulates rank 120th in college basketball, 5.8 more than the 32.2 its opponents record.

Texas Tech hits 8.9 three-pointers per game (66th in college basketball), 1.5 more than its opponents.

Texas Tech has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 10.8 per game (99th in college basketball) while forcing 12.1 (180th in college basketball).

