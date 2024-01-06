Saturday's game that pits the Texas State Bobcats (10-4) against the Georgia State Panthers (7-5) at Georgia State Convocation Center has a projected final score of 69-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Texas State, who we project as a slight favorite in this matchup. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM on January 6.

The Bobcats' most recent game on Thursday ended in a 67-58 victory against Appalachian State.

Texas State vs. Georgia State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia

Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Texas State vs. Georgia State Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas State 69, Georgia State 65

Texas State Schedule Analysis

On November 11, the Bobcats picked up their signature win of the season, a 74-48 victory over the Bowling Green Falcons, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 127) in our computer rankings.

Texas State 2023-24 Best Wins

74-48 at home over Bowling Green (No. 127) on November 11

65-57 on the road over UTSA (No. 164) on November 30

67-58 on the road over Appalachian State (No. 184) on January 4

67-61 on the road over Florida International (No. 194) on December 18

63-52 over Alabama A&M (No. 256) on December 20

Texas State Leaders

Ja'Niah Henson: 14.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.9 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (25-for-59)

14.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.9 FG%, 42.4 3PT% (25-for-59) Jaylin Foster: 8.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.3 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (12-for-30)

8.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.3 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (12-for-30) Tiffany Tullis: 7.6 PTS, 7.5 REB, 45.5 FG%

7.6 PTS, 7.5 REB, 45.5 FG% Timia Jefferson: 11.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7)

11.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (2-for-7) Nicole Leff: 4.1 PTS, 31.7 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

Texas State Performance Insights

The Bobcats have a +149 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.6 points per game. They're putting up 68.7 points per game, 135th in college basketball, and are giving up 58.1 per outing to rank 74th in college basketball.

The Bobcats are scoring more points at home (73.1 per game) than on the road (60.6).

At home, Texas State allows 54.6 points per game. Away, it allows 60.6.

