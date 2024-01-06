Will Texas State be one of the teams to lock up a spot in the women's March Madness tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which features Texas State's complete tournament resume.

How Texas State ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-5 1-2 NR NR 167

Texas State's best wins

Texas State clinched its best win of the season on November 11, when it secured a 74-48 victory over the Bowling Green Falcons, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 50), according to the RPI. In the victory over Bowling Green, Ja'Niah Henson posted a team-high 18 points. Timia Jefferson came through with 13 points.

Next best wins

67-58 on the road over Appalachian State (No. 120/RPI) on January 4

65-57 on the road over UTSA (No. 156/RPI) on November 30

67-61 on the road over Florida International (No. 242/RPI) on December 18

63-52 over Alabama A&M (No. 309/RPI) on December 20

66-63 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 317/RPI) on November 17

Texas State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-2

The Bobcats have tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation according to the RPI (two).

Schedule insights

Texas State is facing the 291st-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Bobcats have 10 games left against teams over .500. They have 14 upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Texas State's upcoming schedule includes no games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Texas State's next game

Matchup: Arkansas State Red Wolves vs. Texas State Bobcats

Arkansas State Red Wolves vs. Texas State Bobcats Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 6:00 PM ET Location: First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Arkansas

