Texas Southern vs. Southern January 6 Tickets & Start Time
The Southern Jaguars (5-7, 0-0 SWAC) play the Texas Southern Tigers (1-9, 0-0 SWAC) in a clash of SWAC teams at 6:30 PM ET on Saturday.
Texas Southern vs. Southern Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
Texas Southern Players to Watch
- PJ Henry: 13.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jonathan Cisse: 9.1 PTS, 2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
- Kehlin Farooq: 5.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jahmar Young Jr.: 5.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Zytarious Mortle: 8.1 PTS, 3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
Southern Players to Watch
- Tai'Reon Joseph: 19 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tidjiane Dioumassi: 7.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brandon Davis: 10.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jaronn Wilkens: 5.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Derrick Tezeno: 6.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
Texas Southern vs. Southern Stat Comparison
|Southern Rank
|Southern AVG
|Texas Southern AVG
|Texas Southern Rank
|232nd
|72.9
|Points Scored
|61.4
|357th
|318th
|77.8
|Points Allowed
|79
|331st
|351st
|31.1
|Rebounds
|36
|213th
|230th
|8.5
|Off. Rebounds
|9.4
|163rd
|229th
|7
|3pt Made
|6.4
|281st
|197th
|13.3
|Assists
|9.8
|348th
|311th
|13.6
|Turnovers
|11.9
|196th
