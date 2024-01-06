Will Texas be one of the teams to lock up a spot in the women's March Madness tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Texas' complete tournament resume.

How Texas ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 15-1 2-1 10 10 16

Texas' best wins

Texas beat the No. 12 UConn Huskies in an 80-68 win on December 3. It was its best victory of the season. With 27 points, Rori Harmon was the leading scorer against UConn. Second on the team was Madison Booker, with 20 points.

Next best wins

70-49 on the road over West Virginia (No. 24/AP Poll) on January 6

88-75 on the road over Arizona (No. 61/RPI) on December 13

74-47 on the road over Texas Tech (No. 68/RPI) on January 3

97-52 at home over Jackson State (No. 73/RPI) on December 27

112-74 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 79/RPI) on November 29

Texas' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 4-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 6-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents (based on the RPI), Texas is 4-1 (.800%) -- tied for the sixth-most wins.

Texas has tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country according to the RPI (six).

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Texas has the 32nd-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way.

The Longhorns have 15 games left against teams above .500. They have 12 upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Looking at Texas' upcoming schedule, it has five games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Texas' next game

Matchup: Texas Longhorns vs. TCU Horned Frogs

Texas Longhorns vs. TCU Horned Frogs Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV Channel: LHN

