For bracketology analysis on Texas and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting all you need to know.

Want to bet on Texas' upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 Preseason national championship odds: +3000

+3000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +6000

How Texas ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-3 0-1 20 22 90

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas' best wins

Texas picked up its best win of the season on December 29, when it claimed a 72-37 victory over the UNC Greensboro Spartans, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 83) in the RPI. Max Abmas, as the top point-getter in the victory over UNC Greensboro, tallied 20 points, while Tyrese Hunter was second on the team with 19.

Next best wins

96-85 over LSU (No. 137/RPI) on December 16

86-63 at home over Wyoming (No. 154/RPI) on November 26

79-62 at home over UT Arlington (No. 190/RPI) on January 1

77-58 at home over Texas State (No. 200/RPI) on November 30

71-55 at home over Texas A&M-CC (No. 206/RPI) on December 22

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Texas' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 8-0

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), Texas is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 36th-most wins.

Based on the RPI, the Longhorns have eight wins against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the sixth-most in the country.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Texas has been handed the 170th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Longhorns' upcoming schedule includes four games against teams with worse records and 14 games versus teams with records north of .500.

UT's upcoming schedule features seven games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Texas' next game

Matchup: Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Texas Longhorns

Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Texas Longhorns Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Texas games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.