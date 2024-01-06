2024 NCAA Bracketology: Texas March Madness Odds | January 8
For bracketology analysis on Texas and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting all you need to know.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +10000
- Preseason national championship odds: +3000
- Pre-new year national championship odds: +6000
How Texas ranks
|Record
|Big 12 Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|11-3
|0-1
|20
|22
|90
Texas' best wins
Texas picked up its best win of the season on December 29, when it claimed a 72-37 victory over the UNC Greensboro Spartans, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 83) in the RPI. Max Abmas, as the top point-getter in the victory over UNC Greensboro, tallied 20 points, while Tyrese Hunter was second on the team with 19.
Next best wins
- 96-85 over LSU (No. 137/RPI) on December 16
- 86-63 at home over Wyoming (No. 154/RPI) on November 26
- 79-62 at home over UT Arlington (No. 190/RPI) on January 1
- 77-58 at home over Texas State (No. 200/RPI) on November 30
- 71-55 at home over Texas A&M-CC (No. 206/RPI) on December 22
Texas' quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 8-0
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), Texas is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 36th-most wins.
- Based on the RPI, the Longhorns have eight wins against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the sixth-most in the country.
Schedule insights
- Texas has been handed the 170th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- The Longhorns' upcoming schedule includes four games against teams with worse records and 14 games versus teams with records north of .500.
- UT's upcoming schedule features seven games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.
Texas' next game
- Matchup: Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Texas Longhorns
- Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
