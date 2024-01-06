Saturday's SEC schedule includes the Texas A&M Aggies (8-4, 0-0 SEC) versus the LSU Tigers (7-5, 0-0 SEC) at 8:30 PM ET on SEC Network.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Texas A&M vs. LSU Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: SEC Network

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Texas A&M Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas A&M Players to Watch

Wade Taylor IV: 17.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 4.6 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Henry Coleman III: 12.2 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.2 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Andersson Garcia: 4.7 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

4.7 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK Solomon Washington: 5.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

5.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK Jace Carter: 7.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

LSU Players to Watch

Jordan Wright: 15.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Will Baker: 12.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.2 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Jalen Reed: 9.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK

9.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK Derek Fountain: 6.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

6.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Mike Williams III: 6.8 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas A&M vs. LSU Stat Comparison

Texas A&M Rank Texas A&M AVG LSU AVG LSU Rank 161st 75.9 Points Scored 75.2 179th 107th 67.7 Points Allowed 70.2 157th 27th 41.4 Rebounds 35.6 229th 1st 16.1 Off. Rebounds 9.4 163rd 229th 7.0 3pt Made 7.0 229th 238th 12.7 Assists 11.1 325th 23rd 9.3 Turnovers 13.8 320th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.