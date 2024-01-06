The McNeese Cowboys (11-2, 0-0 Southland) will try to extend a six-game winning stretch when visiting the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-7, 0-0 Southland) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Texas A&M-Commerce Field House. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. McNeese Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in Commerce, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas A&M-Commerce Stats Insights

  • The Lions are shooting 44.1% from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points higher than the 36.7% the Cowboys allow to opponents.
  • Texas A&M-Commerce has a 5-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 36.7% from the field.
  • The Cowboys are the 94th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Lions sit at 319th.
  • The 74.2 points per game the Lions score are 15 more points than the Cowboys give up (59.2).
  • Texas A&M-Commerce has a 5-3 record when putting up more than 59.2 points.

Texas A&M-Commerce Home & Away Comparison

  • Texas A&M-Commerce is posting 100.3 points per game at home. In away games, it is averaging 51.9 points per contest.
  • The Lions are ceding 70 points per game this season in home games, which is seven fewer points than they're allowing away from home (77).
  • Looking at three-pointers, Texas A&M-Commerce has performed better when playing at home this season, making 14.2 threes per game with a 42.7% three-point percentage, compared to 5.6 threes per game and a 20.7% three-point percentage on the road.

Texas A&M-Commerce Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/11/2023 Northern Colorado W 101-99 Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
12/18/2023 Arlington Baptist W 130-53 Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
1/1/2024 @ TCU L 77-42 Schollmaier Arena
1/6/2024 McNeese - Texas A&M-Commerce Field House
1/8/2024 @ New Orleans - Lakefront Arena
1/13/2024 Houston Christian - Texas A&M-Commerce Field House

