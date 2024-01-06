For bracketology analysis around Texas A&M-Commerce and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, outlining everything you need to know.

Want to bet on Texas A&M-Commerce's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Texas A&M-Commerce ranks

Record Southland Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-6 1-1 NR NR 186

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas A&M-Commerce's best wins

Against the Utah Tech Trailblazers on November 20, Texas A&M-Commerce registered its signature win of the season, which was an 84-75 home victory. Against Utah Tech, Mia Deck led the team by amassing 18 points to go along with 13 rebounds and four assists.

Next best wins

72-71 on the road over Idaho (No. 255/RPI) on December 1

73-67 at home over Southern Utah (No. 260/RPI) on December 5

87-78 at home over McNeese (No. 358/RPI) on January 6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Texas A&M-Commerce's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-2

Based on the RPI, Texas A&M-Commerce has three losses versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 42nd-most in the nation.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Texas A&M-Commerce is facing the 165th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

Glancing at the Lions' upcoming schedule, they have eight games versus teams that are above .500 and eight games against teams with worse records than their own.

Reviewing TAMUC's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Texas A&M-Commerce's next game

Matchup: Texas A&M-Commerce Lions vs. Incarnate Word Cardinals

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions vs. Incarnate Word Cardinals Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 7:30 PM ET Location: Texas A&M-Commerce Field House in Commerce, Texas

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Texas A&M-Commerce games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.