For bracketology insights on Texas A&M-Commerce and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, outlining all you need to know.

How Texas A&M-Commerce ranks

Record Southland Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-8 0-1 NR NR 151

Texas A&M-Commerce's best wins

Texas A&M-Commerce picked up its signature win of the season on November 17, when it beat the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks, who rank No. 108 in the RPI rankings, 57-54. With 15 points, Tommie Lewis was the top scorer versus Saint Joseph's (PA). Second on the team was Alonzo Dodd, with nine points.

Next best wins

101-99 at home over Northern Colorado (No. 153/RPI) on December 11

97-86 at home over Stonehill (No. 338/RPI) on November 20

Texas A&M-Commerce's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 1-1

Against Quadrant 1 opponents (according to the RPI), Texas A&M-Commerce is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the sixth-most defeats.

Based on the RPI, the Lions have two losses to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 46th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Texas A&M-Commerce has to face the 20th-hardest schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Of the Lions' 17 remaining games this year, eight are against teams with worse records, and five are against teams with records above .500.

Of Commerce's 17 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Texas A&M-Commerce's next game

Matchup: New Orleans Privateers vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Lions

New Orleans Privateers vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Lions Date/Time: Monday, January 8 at 2:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana

Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Favorite: New Orleans Privateers -3.5

New Orleans Privateers -3.5 Total: 145.5 points

