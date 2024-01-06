When the women's 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will Texas A&M-CC be included? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, continue reading.

How Texas A&M-CC ranks

Record Southland Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-4 2-0 NR NR 161

Texas A&M-CC's best wins

Texas A&M-CC took down the No. 167-ranked (according to the RPI) Texas State Bobcats, 60-52, on November 26, which goes down as its signature victory of the season. With 17 points, Tymberlin Criswell was the leading scorer against Texas State. Second on the team was Alecia Westbrook, with 11 points.

Next best wins

63-61 on the road over Incarnate Word (No. 221/RPI) on January 6

73-49 at home over Houston Christian (No. 254/RPI) on January 3

57-51 on the road over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 317/RPI) on December 14

69-46 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 317/RPI) on December 5

Texas A&M-CC's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Schedule insights

Texas A&M-CC has the 199th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

When it comes to the Islanders' upcoming schedule, they have 16 games left against teams that have a worse record, and they have seven contests against teams over .500.

A&M-Corpus Christi has 16 games remaining this season, including none against Top 25 teams.

Texas A&M-CC's next game

Matchup: SE Louisiana Lions vs. Texas A&M-CC Islanders

SE Louisiana Lions vs. Texas A&M-CC Islanders Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 7:00 PM ET Location: University Center (LA) in Hammond, Louisiana

