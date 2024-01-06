When the 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Texas A&M-CC be part of the proceedings? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.

Want to bet on Texas A&M-CC's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Texas A&M-CC ranks

Record Southland Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-6 1-0 NR NR 206

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Texas A&M-CC's best wins

When it comes to its signature win this season, Texas A&M-CC beat the UTEP Miners on the road on November 29. The final score was 67-63. Dian Wright-Forde dropped a team-leading 17 points with two rebounds and two assists in the contest against UTEP.

Next best wins

62-58 at home over Omaha (No. 308/RPI) on December 9

86-76 on the road over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 313/RPI) on December 15

75-65 on the road over Incarnate Word (No. 335/RPI) on January 6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Texas A&M-CC's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-2

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Texas A&M-CC is playing the 189th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.

The Islanders have four games remaining against teams over .500. They have 15 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

Corpus Christi has 17 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Texas A&M-CC's next game

Matchup: Texas A&M-CC Islanders vs. Houston Christian Huskies

Texas A&M-CC Islanders vs. Houston Christian Huskies Date/Time: Monday, January 8 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8 at 8:00 PM ET Location: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas

American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Favorite: Texas A&M-CC Islanders -11.5

Texas A&M-CC Islanders -11.5 Total: 151.5 points

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Texas A&M-CC games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.