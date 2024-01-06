2024 NCAA Bracketology: Texas A&M-CC March Madness Resume | January 8
When the 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Texas A&M-CC be part of the proceedings? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.
How Texas A&M-CC ranks
|Record
|Southland Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|8-6
|1-0
|NR
|NR
|206
Texas A&M-CC's best wins
When it comes to its signature win this season, Texas A&M-CC beat the UTEP Miners on the road on November 29. The final score was 67-63. Dian Wright-Forde dropped a team-leading 17 points with two rebounds and two assists in the contest against UTEP.
Next best wins
- 62-58 at home over Omaha (No. 308/RPI) on December 9
- 86-76 on the road over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 313/RPI) on December 15
- 75-65 on the road over Incarnate Word (No. 335/RPI) on January 6
Texas A&M-CC's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-2
Schedule insights
- Texas A&M-CC is playing the 189th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.
- The Islanders have four games remaining against teams over .500. They have 15 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.
- Corpus Christi has 17 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Texas A&M-CC's next game
- Matchup: Texas A&M-CC Islanders vs. Houston Christian Huskies
- Date/Time: Monday, January 8 at 8:00 PM ET
- Location: American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Favorite: Texas A&M-CC Islanders -11.5
- Total: 151.5 points
