Texas A&M-CC vs. Incarnate Word Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 6
Saturday's contest that pits the Incarnate Word Cardinals (7-5) against the Texas A&M-CC Islanders (8-4) at McDermott Center should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 59-58 in favor of Incarnate Word. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on January 6.
The Islanders are coming off of a 73-49 victory against Houston Christian in their most recent outing on Wednesday.
Texas A&M-CC vs. Incarnate Word Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: McDermott Center in San Antonio, Texas
Texas A&M-CC vs. Incarnate Word Score Prediction
- Prediction: Incarnate Word 59, Texas A&M-CC 58
Texas A&M-CC Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Islanders beat the Texas State Bobcats 60-52 on November 26.
Texas A&M-CC 2023-24 Best Wins
- 60-52 at home over Texas State (No. 137) on November 26
- 57-51 on the road over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 281) on December 14
- 69-46 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 281) on December 5
- 73-49 at home over Houston Christian (No. 318) on January 3
Texas A&M-CC Leaders
- Alecia Westbrook: 9.9 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.9 STL, 42.9 FG%
- Paige Allen: 7.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 37.9 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (4-for-15)
- Nabaweeyah McGill: 6.8 PTS, 1.8 BLK, 40.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)
- Mireia Aguado: 6.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 48.5 FG%, 20 3PT% (2-for-10)
- Violeta Verano: 6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 31.3 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (10-for-44)
Texas A&M-CC Performance Insights
- The Islanders outscore opponents by 12.2 points per game (posting 66.8 points per game, 172nd in college basketball, and conceding 54.6 per contest, 30th in college basketball) and have a +147 scoring differential.
