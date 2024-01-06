For bracketology insights around Texas A&M and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting all you need to know.

How Texas A&M ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 13-2 1-1 29 NR 38

Texas A&M's best wins

Texas A&M's best win of the season came in a 65-51 victory on November 25 over the California Golden Bears, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 25) in the RPI. With 11 points, Lauren Ware was the leading scorer versus Cal. Second on the team was Janiah Barker, with 10 points.

Next best wins

83-51 at home over Lamar (No. 77/RPI) on December 6

74-55 at home over North Texas (No. 83/RPI) on November 12

66-44 at home over Auburn (No. 87/RPI) on January 7

63-52 at home over Kansas (No. 89/RPI) on December 3

81-57 on the road over Wake Forest (No. 155/RPI) on November 30

Texas A&M's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 5-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-0

Texas A&M has tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation based on the RPI (one).

Texas A&M has tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country according to the RPI (five).

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents (based on the RPI), the Aggies are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 17th-most victories.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Texas A&M is facing the 192nd-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

In terms of the Aggies' upcoming schedule, they have 10 games on tap versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 14 contests against teams over .500.

Glancing at Texas A&M's upcoming schedule, it has three games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Texas A&M's next game

Matchup: LSU Tigers vs. Texas A&M Aggies

LSU Tigers vs. Texas A&M Aggies Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana TV Channel: SEC Network+

