Saturday's game that pits the No. 23 TCU Horned Frogs (14-1) against the Oklahoma State Cowgirls (8-5) at Schollmaier Arena has a projected final score of 72-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of TCU, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on January 6.

Last time out, the Horned Frogs lost 71-50 to Baylor on Wednesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

TCU vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

TCU vs. Oklahoma State Score Prediction

Prediction: TCU 72, Oklahoma State 65

Other Big 12 Predictions

TCU Schedule Analysis

When the Horned Frogs took down the Nebraska Cornhuskers, the No. 30 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 88-81 on November 25, it was their season's signature win.

The Horned Frogs have tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (one).

The Horned Frogs have five wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the fourth-most in the country.

TCU has tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (seven).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

TCU 2023-24 Best Wins

88-81 over Nebraska (No. 30) on November 25

82-50 at home over Tulsa (No. 97) on December 1

67-42 at home over Rice (No. 100) on November 12

81-67 at home over BYU (No. 106) on December 30

76-56 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 126) on November 6

TCU Leaders

Sedona Prince: 21.2 PTS, 10.6 REB, 3.3 BLK, 57.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9)

21.2 PTS, 10.6 REB, 3.3 BLK, 57.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (3-for-9) Madison Conner: 21.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.8 FG%, 41.6 3PT% (64-for-154)

21.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 42.8 FG%, 41.6 3PT% (64-for-154) Agnes Emma-Nnopu: 9.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 45.2 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (30-for-72)

9.9 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.1 BLK, 45.2 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (30-for-72) Jaden Owens: 8.0 PTS, 7.4 AST, 38.7 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (11-for-43)

8.0 PTS, 7.4 AST, 38.7 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (11-for-43) Aaliyah Roberson: 6.7 PTS, 58.5 FG%, 41.2 3PT% (14-for-34)

TCU Performance Insights

The Horned Frogs outscore opponents by 23.9 points per game (scoring 78.5 points per game to rank 40th in college basketball while giving up 54.6 per contest to rank 30th in college basketball) and have a +358 scoring differential overall.

The Horned Frogs' offense has been better over their last 10 games, scoring 79.9 points per contest compared to the 78.5 they've averaged this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.