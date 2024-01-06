There are six games featuring a SWAC team on Saturday in college basketball action.

SWAC Men's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Alcorn State Braves at Jackson State Tigers 3:30 PM ET CBS (Live stream on Fubo) Florida A&M Rattlers at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats 4:00 PM ET YouTube Prairie View A&M Panthers at Grambling Tigers 5:00 PM ET - Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions 6:30 PM ET - Texas Southern Tigers at Southern Jaguars 6:30 PM ET - Alabama State Hornets at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils 7:00 PM ET YouTube

