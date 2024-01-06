2024 NCAA Bracketology: SFA Women's March Madness Resume | January 8
Can we count on SFA to lock up a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.
How SFA ranks
|Record
|WAC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|9-6
|3-1
|NR
|NR
|192
SFA's best wins
SFA, in its best win of the season, defeated the Portland Pilots 76-71 on December 7. With 21 points, Kurstyn Harden was the leading scorer versus Portland. Second on the team was Kyla Deck, with 14 points.
Next best wins
- 67-56 at home over Rice (No. 137/RPI) on November 25
- 66-56 on the road over Austin Peay (No. 186/RPI) on December 21
- 89-82 at home over Abilene Christian (No. 234/RPI) on December 2
- 79-69 at home over UT Rio Grande Valley (No. 317/RPI) on January 4
- 73-58 on the road over Texas Southern (No. 326/RPI) on November 22
SFA's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-4 | Quadrant 4: 4-0
- SFA has tied for the 50th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation according to the RPI (three), but also has tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 3 losses (four).
Schedule insights
- SFA has been handed the 173rd-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- The Ladyjacks have 16 games left this season, including 12 versus teams with worse records, and seven against teams with records over .500.
- SFA has 16 games left on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
SFA's next game
- Matchup: Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks vs. Utah Tech Trailblazers
- Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 7:30 PM ET
- Location: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas
