The Dallas Stars host the Nashville Predators at American Airlines Center on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Jason Robertson, Filip Forsberg and others in this contest.

Stars vs. Predators Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stars vs. Predators Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -227, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Robertson is Dallas' top contributor with 37 points. He has 12 goals and 25 assists this season.

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Avalanche Jan. 4 0 0 0 2 vs. Canadiens Jan. 2 1 0 1 2 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 31 0 2 2 1 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 29 0 2 2 6 at Blues Dec. 27 1 0 1 5

Joe Pavelski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Joe Pavelski is another of Dallas' most productive contributors through 37 games, with 15 goals and 20 assists.

Pavelski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Avalanche Jan. 4 1 0 1 5 vs. Canadiens Jan. 2 0 0 0 4 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 31 0 1 1 0 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 29 1 1 2 3 at Blues Dec. 27 0 0 0 2

Matt Duchene Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Matt Duchene has 11 goals and 23 assists for Dallas.

Duchene Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Avalanche Jan. 4 0 2 2 1 vs. Canadiens Jan. 2 0 1 1 4 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 31 0 2 2 0 vs. Blackhawks Dec. 29 0 0 0 2 at Blues Dec. 27 0 0 0 2

NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators

Filip Forsberg Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

Forsberg's 43 points are important for Nashville. He has recorded 19 goals and 24 assists in 39 games.

Forsberg Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flames Jan. 4 1 0 1 2 vs. Blackhawks Jan. 2 0 1 1 2 at Capitals Dec. 30 0 0 0 8 at Red Wings Dec. 29 2 1 3 7 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 27 0 0 0 4

Ryan O'Reilly Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -189)

Ryan O'Reilly is one of the top contributors for Nashville with 33 total points (0.8 per game), with 15 goals and 18 assists in 39 games.

O'Reilly Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flames Jan. 4 0 1 1 1 vs. Blackhawks Jan. 2 1 1 2 3 at Capitals Dec. 30 0 1 1 4 at Red Wings Dec. 29 0 0 0 3 vs. Hurricanes Dec. 27 1 1 2 5

