The Dallas Stars and Nashville Predators (each coming off a defeat in its most recent game) will clash on Saturday at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tune in to watch the Stars and Predators square off on ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSSW, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Stars vs Predators Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Stars vs. Predators Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 12/23/2023 Predators Stars 3-2 DAL

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have allowed 115 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 14th in league action in goals against.

The Stars score the fifth-most goals in the NHL (133 total, 3.6 per game).

In their past 10 matchups, the Stars have gone 6-2-2 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Stars have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 4.0 goals per game (40 total) during that span.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jason Robertson 37 12 25 37 25 23 - Joe Pavelski 37 15 20 35 27 13 50.5% Matt Duchene 36 11 23 34 21 18 56.7% Roope Hintz 35 15 18 33 13 8 53.6% Mason Marchment 37 13 16 29 23 26 50%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Predators Stats & Trends

The Predators concede 3.1 goals per game (122 in total), 21st in the NHL.

The Predators have 120 goals this season (3.1 per game), 15th in the NHL.

In the past 10 games, the Predators have claimed 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Predators have allowed 34 goals (3.4 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) during that span.

Predators Key Players