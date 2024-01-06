If you're looking for a bracketology breakdown of SMU and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, check out the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How SMU ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-7 1-2 NR NR 208

SMU's best wins

In terms of its best win this season, SMU defeated the Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters on the road on December 14. The final score was 69-53. Against Louisiana Tech, Tiara Young led the team by recording 19 points to go along with five rebounds and one assist.

Next best wins

78-55 at home over UC Riverside (No. 191/RPI) on November 6

75-44 at home over Air Force (No. 241/RPI) on December 21

96-47 at home over Alabama State (No. 262/RPI) on November 11

69-54 at home over Nicholls (No. 275/RPI) on November 14

57-52 at home over Florida Atlantic (No. 282/RPI) on January 4

SMU's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

When facing Quadrant 1 teams (according to the RPI), SMU is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 42nd-most defeats.

The Mustangs have tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country according to the RPI (six).

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, SMU is playing the 136th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.

The Mustangs have 15 games remaining on the schedule, with 12 contests coming against teams that are over .500, and three games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Looking at SMU's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

SMU's next game

Matchup: Memphis Tigers vs. SMU Mustangs

Memphis Tigers vs. SMU Mustangs Date/Time: Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 PM ET Location: Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee

