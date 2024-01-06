If you're looking for bracketology analysis of SMU and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, check out the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How SMU ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-5 1-1 NR NR 114

SMU's best wins

In its best win of the season, which took place on December 16, SMU defeated the Florida State Seminoles (No. 83 in the RPI) by a score of 68-57. Against Florida State, Chuck Harris led the team by delivering 24 points to go along with six rebounds and four assists.

Next best wins

66-54 at home over Charlotte (No. 97/RPI) on January 2

90-47 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 151/RPI) on December 3

70-58 over West Virginia (No. 174/RPI) on November 20

90-53 at home over Western Illinois (No. 220/RPI) on November 8

92-65 on the road over Murray State (No. 250/RPI) on December 22

SMU's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 1-1 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Against Quadrant 1 opponents (according to the RPI), SMU is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the sixth-most losses.

SMU has tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation according to the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

SMU has drawn the 78th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Mustangs have 16 games left on the schedule, with 14 contests coming against teams that are better than .500, and 10 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Glancing at SMU's upcoming schedule, it has two games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

SMU's next game

Matchup: East Carolina Pirates vs. SMU Mustangs

East Carolina Pirates vs. SMU Mustangs Date/Time: Saturday, January 13 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 13 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

