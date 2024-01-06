The UT Arlington Mavericks (6-8, 1-2 WAC) will try to snap a four-game losing streak when visiting the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (9-5, 2-1 WAC) at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at William R. Johnson Coliseum. The contest airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the SFA vs. UT Arlington matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

SFA vs. UT Arlington Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

SFA vs. UT Arlington Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total SFA Moneyline UT Arlington Moneyline BetMGM SFA (-7.5) 145.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel SFA (-7.5) 145.5 -310 +240 Bet on this game at FanDuel

SFA vs. UT Arlington Betting Trends

SFA has put together a 6-7-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of eight out of the 'Jacks' 13 games this season have hit the over.

UT Arlington has covered nine times in 12 chances against the spread this season.

So far this season, eight out of the Mavericks' 12 games with an over/under have hit the over.

