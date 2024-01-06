The UT Arlington Mavericks (6-8, 1-2 WAC) aim to snap a seven-game road losing skid at the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (9-5, 2-1 WAC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET.

SFA vs. UT Arlington Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas TV: ESPN+

SFA Stats Insights

This season, the 'Jacks have a 45.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.5% higher than the 43.4% of shots the Mavericks' opponents have made.

SFA is 8-2 when it shoots better than 43.4% from the field.

The Mavericks are the 94th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the 'Jacks sit at 83rd.

The 78.6 points per game the 'Jacks put up are 5.1 more points than the Mavericks give up (73.5).

SFA is 9-0 when scoring more than 73.5 points.

SFA Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home, SFA is posting 1.8 more points per game (80.2) than it is in away games (78.4).

In 2023-24, the 'Jacks are surrendering 62.2 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, they are allowing 73.4.

SFA is making 5.3 treys per game with a 26% shooting percentage from downtown at home, which is 1.7 fewer threes and 10.100000000000001% points worse than it is averaging when playing on the road (7, 36.1%).

SFA Upcoming Schedule