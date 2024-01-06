A pair of streaking squads square off when the San Diego State Aztecs (12-2, 1-0 MWC) host the UNLV Rebels (7-5, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET. The Aztecs are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Rebels, victors in three in a row.

San Diego State vs. UNLV Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California
  • TV: CBS
How to Watch Top 25 Games

San Diego State Stats Insights

  • The Aztecs make 44.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Rebels have allowed to their opponents (42.1%).
  • San Diego State is 9-1 when it shoots better than 42.1% from the field.
  • The Aztecs are the 115th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rebels sit at 217th.
  • The Aztecs record 77.4 points per game, 9.3 more points than the 68.1 the Rebels give up.
  • When San Diego State totals more than 68.1 points, it is 10-1.

UNLV Stats Insights

  • The Rebels have shot at a 47.5% clip from the field this season, 8.2 percentage points greater than the 39.3% shooting opponents of the Aztecs have averaged.
  • This season, UNLV has a 7-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 39.3% from the field.
  • The Rebels are the 217th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Aztecs sit at 179th.
  • The Rebels put up 12 more points per game (77.5) than the Aztecs give up (65.5).
  • UNLV is 7-1 when giving up fewer than 77.4 points.

San Diego State Home & Away Comparison

  • San Diego State is averaging 77.7 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 6.4 more points than it is averaging on the road (71.3).
  • Defensively the Aztecs have been better at home this season, allowing 58.6 points per game, compared to 72.3 in away games.
  • In home games, San Diego State is making 0.4 more threes per game (7.7) than away from home (7.3). However, it sports a lower three-point percentage at home (31.4%) compared to in road games (32.6%).

UNLV Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, UNLV averaged 74.9 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 74.6.
  • At home, the Rebels gave up 69.3 points per game, four fewer points than they allowed on the road (73.3).
  • Beyond the arc, UNLV sunk more treys away (8.7 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (36.3%) than at home (32.9%).

San Diego State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 Stanford W 74-60 Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
12/29/2023 @ Gonzaga W 84-74 McCarthey Athletic Center
1/3/2024 Fresno State W 74-47 Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
1/6/2024 UNLV - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
1/9/2024 @ San Jose State - Provident Credit Union Event Center
1/13/2024 @ New Mexico - The Pit

UNLV Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/21/2023 Hofstra W 74-56 Thomas & Mack Center
12/31/2023 Carroll (MT) W 87-51 Thomas & Mack Center
1/2/2024 Bethesda (CA) W 112-56 Thomas & Mack Center
1/6/2024 @ San Diego State - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
1/9/2024 New Mexico - Thomas & Mack Center
1/13/2024 Utah State - Thomas & Mack Center

