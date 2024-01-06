A pair of streaking squads square off when the San Diego State Aztecs (12-2, 1-0 MWC) host the UNLV Rebels (7-5, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET. The Aztecs are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Rebels, victors in three in a row.

San Diego State vs. UNLV Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California TV: CBS

San Diego State Stats Insights

The Aztecs make 44.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Rebels have allowed to their opponents (42.1%).

San Diego State is 9-1 when it shoots better than 42.1% from the field.

The Aztecs are the 115th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rebels sit at 217th.

The Aztecs record 77.4 points per game, 9.3 more points than the 68.1 the Rebels give up.

When San Diego State totals more than 68.1 points, it is 10-1.

UNLV Stats Insights

The Rebels have shot at a 47.5% clip from the field this season, 8.2 percentage points greater than the 39.3% shooting opponents of the Aztecs have averaged.

This season, UNLV has a 7-3 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 39.3% from the field.

The Rebels are the 217th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Aztecs sit at 179th.

The Rebels put up 12 more points per game (77.5) than the Aztecs give up (65.5).

UNLV is 7-1 when giving up fewer than 77.4 points.

San Diego State Home & Away Comparison

San Diego State is averaging 77.7 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 6.4 more points than it is averaging on the road (71.3).

Defensively the Aztecs have been better at home this season, allowing 58.6 points per game, compared to 72.3 in away games.

In home games, San Diego State is making 0.4 more threes per game (7.7) than away from home (7.3). However, it sports a lower three-point percentage at home (31.4%) compared to in road games (32.6%).

UNLV Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, UNLV averaged 74.9 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 74.6.

At home, the Rebels gave up 69.3 points per game, four fewer points than they allowed on the road (73.3).

Beyond the arc, UNLV sunk more treys away (8.7 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (36.3%) than at home (32.9%).

San Diego State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/21/2023 Stanford W 74-60 Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl 12/29/2023 @ Gonzaga W 84-74 McCarthey Athletic Center 1/3/2024 Fresno State W 74-47 Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl 1/6/2024 UNLV - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl 1/9/2024 @ San Jose State - Provident Credit Union Event Center 1/13/2024 @ New Mexico - The Pit

UNLV Upcoming Schedule