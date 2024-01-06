Will Sam Houston be one of the teams to lock up a spot in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Continue scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Sam Houston's complete tournament resume.

How Sam Houston ranks

Record CUSA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-8 1-0 NR NR 168

Sam Houston's best wins

On January 6, Sam Houston registered its best win of the season, an 81-77 victory over the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, a top 100 team (No. 87), according to the RPI. That signature win versus Louisiana Tech included a team-best 24 points from Lamar Wilkerson. Davon Barnes, with 15 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

88-86 on the road over Troy (No. 214/RPI) on November 20

86-68 over Grambling (No. 301/RPI) on November 22

90-70 at home over Lamar (No. 307/RPI) on December 3

64-57 on the road over Pacific (No. 333/RPI) on November 6

63-62 at home over UL Monroe (No. 336/RPI) on December 12

Sam Houston's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-2

Sam Houston has tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country based on the RPI (four).

Schedule insights

Sam Houston has been given the 152nd-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

When it comes to the Bearkats' upcoming schedule, they have six games on tap versus teams that have a worse record, and they have nine contests against teams above .500.

Of SHSU's 15 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Sam Houston's next game

Matchup: Sam Houston Bearkats vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Sam Houston Bearkats vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:30 PM ET Location: Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

Bernard Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

