The Milwaukee Bucks (25-10) play the Houston Rockets (17-16) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday at Toyota Center. Fred VanVleet of the Rockets is a player to watch in this contest.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Rockets vs. Bucks

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network, BSWI

Space City Home Network, BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rockets' Last Game

On Friday, in their last game, the Rockets lost to the Timberwolves 122-95. With 20 points, Jalen Green was their leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jalen Green 20 5 2 0 0 4 Alperen Sengun 19 5 1 0 0 0 Jabari Smith Jr. 16 9 2 0 0 3

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Rockets vs Bucks Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rockets Players to Watch

Alperen Sengun averages 21.5 points, 8.9 boards and 5.1 assists, making 54.5% of his shots from the field.

VanVleet contributes with 17.2 points per game, plus 3.9 boards and 8.6 assists.

The Rockets receive 17.5 points per game from Green, plus 4.6 boards and 3.1 assists.

Jabari Smith Jr. averages 13.4 points, 8.6 boards and 1.5 assists, making 48.3% of his shots from the field and 38.3% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per contest.

Jae'Sean Tate averages 5.2 points, 3.5 boards and 1.1 assists, making 49.6% of his shots from the floor.

Watch Giannis Antetokounmpo, Sengun and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Alperen Sengun 25.4 8.8 4.8 1.5 0.4 0.5 Fred VanVleet 18.3 3.1 8.9 1.0 0.6 3.1 Jalen Green 16.9 5.0 2.7 0.8 0.3 2.9 Jabari Smith Jr. 13.7 7.5 0.7 0.4 0.8 1.8 Tari Eason 7.1 3.8 0.8 1.9 0.3 0.3

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.