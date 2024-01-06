You can see player prop bet odds for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Alperen Sengun and other players on the Milwaukee Bucks and Houston Rockets heading into their matchup at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday at Toyota Center.

Rockets vs. Bucks Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and BSWI
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Houston, Texas
  • Venue: Toyota Center

Rockets vs Bucks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun Props

PTS REB AST
22.5 (Over: -120) 8.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -111)
  • Sengun's 21.5 points per game are 1.0 less than Saturday's over/under.
  • He averages 0.4 more rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 8.5).
  • Sengun's assist average -- 5.1 -- is higher than Saturday's assist over/under (4.5).

Fred VanVleet Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
18.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: -130) 8.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -156)
  • Saturday's points prop bet for Fred VanVleet is 18.5 points. That is 1.3 more than his season average of 17.2.
  • His per-game rebound average of 3.9 is 0.4 more than his prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (3.5).
  • VanVleet has averaged 8.6 assists per game, 0.1 more than Saturday's assist over/under (8.5).
  • VanVleet's three made three-pointers per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

Jalen Green Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
19.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -106) 2.5 (Over: -139)
  • The 19.5-point prop bet for Jalen Green on Saturday is 2.0 higher than his season scoring average (17.5).
  • He averages 0.1 more rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 4.5.
  • Green has averaged 3.1 assists this season, 0.6 more than his prop bet on Saturday.
  • He has connected on 2.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under on Saturday.

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST
32.5 (Over: -104) 12.5 (Over: -139) 6.5 (Over: +104)
  • The 32.5 points prop total set for Antetokounmpo on Saturday is 1.5 more than his season scoring average (31).
  • His per-game rebound average -- 11.4 -- is 1.1 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (12.5).
  • Antetokounmpo's year-long assist average -- 5.9 per game -- is 0.6 assists lower than Saturday's assist over/under (6.5).

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
18.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: -130) 8.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -156)
  • Damian Lillard's 25.4-point scoring average is 0.1 less than Saturday's over/under.
  • His per-game rebounding average of 4.3 is 0.8 higher than his prop bet on Saturday (3.5).
  • Lillard averages 6.8 assists, 0.3 more than Saturday's prop bet (6.5).
  • He has made 3.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 less than his over/under on Saturday.

