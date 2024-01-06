You can see player prop bet odds for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Alperen Sengun and other players on the Milwaukee Bucks and Houston Rockets heading into their matchup at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday at Toyota Center.

Rockets vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and BSWI

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Rockets vs Bucks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Houston Rockets

Alperen Sengun Props

PTS REB AST 22.5 (Over: -120) 8.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: -111)

Sengun's 21.5 points per game are 1.0 less than Saturday's over/under.

He averages 0.4 more rebounds than his over/under on Saturday (which is 8.5).

Sengun's assist average -- 5.1 -- is higher than Saturday's assist over/under (4.5).

Fred VanVleet Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: -130) 8.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -156)

Saturday's points prop bet for Fred VanVleet is 18.5 points. That is 1.3 more than his season average of 17.2.

His per-game rebound average of 3.9 is 0.4 more than his prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (3.5).

VanVleet has averaged 8.6 assists per game, 0.1 more than Saturday's assist over/under (8.5).

VanVleet's three made three-pointers per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (2.5).

Jalen Green Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (Over: -115) 4.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -106) 2.5 (Over: -139)

The 19.5-point prop bet for Jalen Green on Saturday is 2.0 higher than his season scoring average (17.5).

He averages 0.1 more rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 4.5.

Green has averaged 3.1 assists this season, 0.6 more than his prop bet on Saturday.

He has connected on 2.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under on Saturday.

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 32.5 (Over: -104) 12.5 (Over: -139) 6.5 (Over: +104)

The 32.5 points prop total set for Antetokounmpo on Saturday is 1.5 more than his season scoring average (31).

His per-game rebound average -- 11.4 -- is 1.1 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (12.5).

Antetokounmpo's year-long assist average -- 5.9 per game -- is 0.6 assists lower than Saturday's assist over/under (6.5).

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -106) 3.5 (Over: -130) 8.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -156)

Damian Lillard's 25.4-point scoring average is 0.1 less than Saturday's over/under.

His per-game rebounding average of 4.3 is 0.8 higher than his prop bet on Saturday (3.5).

Lillard averages 6.8 assists, 0.3 more than Saturday's prop bet (6.5).

He has made 3.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 less than his over/under on Saturday.

