Rockets vs. Bucks Injury Report Today - January 6
The Houston Rockets (17-16) have three players on the injury report for their matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks (25-10) at Toyota Center on Saturday, January 6 at 8:00 PM ET.
Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
The Rockets enter this game on the heels of a 122-95 loss to the Timberwolves on Friday. Jalen Green's team-leading 20 points paced the Rockets in the loss.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Houston Rockets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Victor Oladipo
|SG
|Out
|Knee
|Tari Eason
|SF
|Out
|Leg
|9.8
|7
|1.2
|Dillon Brooks
|SG
|Out
|Oblique
|13.6
|3.5
|1.7
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today
Bucks Injuries: Jae Crowder: Out (Groin)
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Rockets vs. Bucks Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: Space City Home Network and BSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Rockets vs. Bucks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Bucks
|-5.5
|238.5
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.