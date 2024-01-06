Rockets vs. Bucks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Milwaukee Bucks (25-10) face the Houston Rockets (17-16) as 6.5-point favorites on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and BSWI. The matchup has an over/under of 238.5.
Rockets vs. Bucks Odds & Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: Space City Home Network and BSWI
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-6.5
|238.5
Rockets Betting Records & Stats
- Houston has played 10 games this season that ended with a point total above 238.5 points.
- Houston's outings this season have a 222.4-point average over/under, 16.1 fewer points than this game's total.
- Houston has a 21-12-0 record against the spread this year.
- The Rockets have been victorious in eight, or 36.4%, of the 22 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- This season, Houston has won two of its eight games when it is the underdog by at least +195 on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Houston has a 33.9% chance of pulling out a win.
Rockets vs Bucks Additional Info
Rockets vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 238.5
|% of Games Over 238.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bucks
|21
|60%
|124.8
|237.3
|119.7
|229.6
|238.7
|Rockets
|10
|30.3%
|112.5
|237.3
|109.9
|229.6
|221.9
Additional Rockets Insights & Trends
- Houston has a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 4-6 overall over its past 10 games.
- The Rockets have hit the over in six of their last 10 games.
- In 2023-24 against the spread, Houston has a better winning percentage at home (.700, 14-6-0 record) than away (.538, 7-6-0).
- The Rockets average 7.2 fewer points per game (112.5) than the Bucks give up (119.7).
- When it scores more than 119.7 points, Houston is 6-4 against the spread and 5-5 overall.
Rockets vs. Bucks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Rockets
|21-12
|6-2
|14-19
|Bucks
|15-20
|8-12
|22-13
Rockets vs. Bucks Point Insights
|Rockets
|Bucks
|112.5
|124.8
|23
|2
|6-4
|15-18
|5-5
|24-9
|109.9
|119.7
|2
|24
|20-6
|4-4
|17-9
|7-1
