Rockets vs. Bucks January 6 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Saturday, January 6, 2024, the Houston Rockets (15-12) square off against the Milwaukee Bucks (22-7) at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and BSWI.
Rockets vs. Bucks Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: Space City Home Network, BSWI
Rockets Players to Watch
- Alperen Sengun averages 20.4 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks.
- Fred VanVleet averages 17.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 8.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Jabari Smith Jr. puts up 14 points, 8.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.9 blocks.
- Jalen Green averages 17.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest, shooting 39.6% from the floor and 32.5% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Dillon Brooks posts 13.7 points, 3.6 boards and 1.7 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 0.9 steals and 0 blocks.
Bucks Players to Watch
- Giannis Antetokounmpo is putting up 30.5 points, 10.9 rebounds and 5.6 assists per contest. He's also sinking 60.1% of his shots from the field (seventh in league).
- On a per-game basis, Damian Lillard gives the Bucks 26 points, 4.6 rebounds and 7 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- The Bucks are getting 12.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Brook Lopez this year.
- Bobby Portis gives the Bucks 13.2 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game while posting 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- The Bucks are receiving 13.1 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game from Khris Middleton this season.
Rockets vs. Bucks Stat Comparison
|Rockets
|Bucks
|111.6
|Points Avg.
|124.6
|107.7
|Points Allowed Avg.
|118.8
|46.1%
|Field Goal %
|49.9%
|36.2%
|Three Point %
|38.3%
