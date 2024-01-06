On Saturday, January 6, 2024, the Milwaukee Bucks (25-10) hit the court against the Houston Rockets (17-16) at 8:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and BSWI.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Rockets vs. Bucks matchup in this article.

Rockets vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: Space City Home Network and BSWI

Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Toyota Center

Rockets vs. Bucks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Rockets vs Bucks Additional Info

Rockets vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Bucks average 124.8 points per game (second in the league) while allowing 119.7 per contest (24th in the NBA). They have a +176 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.1 points per game.

The Rockets outscore opponents by 2.6 points per game (posting 112.5 points per game, 23rd in league, and allowing 109.9 per contest, second in NBA) and have a +84 scoring differential.

The teams combine to score 237.3 points per game, 1.2 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Combined, these teams give up 229.6 points per game, 8.9 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Milwaukee has compiled a 15-20-0 ATS record so far this year.

Houston has covered 21 times in 33 chances against the spread this season.

Rockets Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Alperen Sengun 23.5 -105 21.5 Jalen Green 19.5 -111 17.5 Fred VanVleet 18.5 +100 17.2 Jabari Smith Jr. 13.5 -118 13.4

Rockets and Bucks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Rockets +12500 +8000 - Bucks +450 +200 -

