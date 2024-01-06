The Rice Owls (6-8, 0-1 AAC) are welcoming in the UTSA Roadrunners (6-8, 0-1 AAC) for a matchup of AAC rivals at Jerabeck Activity and Athletic Center, beginning at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Rice vs. UTSA Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jerabeck Activity and Athletic Center in Houston, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

Rice Stats Insights

  • The Owls are shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 43% the Roadrunners allow to opponents.
  • Rice has a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43% from the field.
  • The Owls are the 164th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Roadrunners sit at 49th.
  • The Owls put up 6.3 fewer points per game (72.8) than the Roadrunners give up (79.1).
  • Rice has a 4-1 record when putting up more than 79.1 points.

Rice Home & Away Comparison

  • Offensively Rice has played better in home games this season, scoring 81.3 points per game, compared to 59.5 per game in away games.
  • Defensively the Owls have been better at home this year, allowing 68.1 points per game, compared to 72.5 when playing on the road.
  • At home, Rice is draining 2.4 more three-pointers per game (8.4) than in away games (6). It also has a better three-point percentage at home (32.6%) compared to when playing on the road (24.5%).

Rice Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 Prairie View A&M W 82-56 Tudor Fieldhouse
12/22/2023 Louisiana L 84-67 Tudor Fieldhouse
1/3/2024 @ Tulane L 84-59 Devlin Fieldhouse
1/6/2024 UTSA - Jerabeck Activity and Athletic Center
1/12/2024 @ South Florida - Yuengling Center
1/16/2024 Charlotte - Tudor Fieldhouse

