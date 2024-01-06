How to Watch Rice vs. UTSA on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Rice Owls (6-8, 0-1 AAC) are welcoming in the UTSA Roadrunners (6-8, 0-1 AAC) for a matchup of AAC rivals at Jerabeck Activity and Athletic Center, beginning at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
Rice vs. UTSA Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Jerabeck Activity and Athletic Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Rice Stats Insights
- The Owls are shooting 43.5% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 43% the Roadrunners allow to opponents.
- Rice has a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43% from the field.
- The Owls are the 164th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Roadrunners sit at 49th.
- The Owls put up 6.3 fewer points per game (72.8) than the Roadrunners give up (79.1).
- Rice has a 4-1 record when putting up more than 79.1 points.
Rice Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Rice has played better in home games this season, scoring 81.3 points per game, compared to 59.5 per game in away games.
- Defensively the Owls have been better at home this year, allowing 68.1 points per game, compared to 72.5 when playing on the road.
- At home, Rice is draining 2.4 more three-pointers per game (8.4) than in away games (6). It also has a better three-point percentage at home (32.6%) compared to when playing on the road (24.5%).
Rice Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|Prairie View A&M
|W 82-56
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|12/22/2023
|Louisiana
|L 84-67
|Tudor Fieldhouse
|1/3/2024
|@ Tulane
|L 84-59
|Devlin Fieldhouse
|1/6/2024
|UTSA
|-
|Jerabeck Activity and Athletic Center
|1/12/2024
|@ South Florida
|-
|Yuengling Center
|1/16/2024
|Charlotte
|-
|Tudor Fieldhouse
