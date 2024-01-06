If you're searching for bracketology analysis of Rice and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, check out the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How Rice ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-9 0-2 NR NR 263

Rice's best wins

Rice's best win this season came against the UT Martin Skyhawks, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 219) in the RPI. Rice secured the 98-78 win at home on November 30. Travis Evee compiled a team-high 29 points with five rebounds and four assists in the contest versus UT Martin.

Next best wins

82-56 at home over Prairie View A&M (No. 248/RPI) on December 20

80-57 at home over Incarnate Word (No. 335/RPI) on December 13

65-56 at home over Houston Christian (No. 341/RPI) on December 2

76-51 on the road over Northwestern State (No. 360/RPI) on December 16

Rice's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-2

Against Quadrant 1 opponents (based on the RPI), Rice is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 40th-most losses.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams (based on the RPI), the Owls are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 46th-most losses.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Rice has been handed the 161st-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

Of the Owls' 16 remaining games this year, none are against teams with worse records, and 15 are against teams with records above .500.

Of Rice's 16 remaining games this year, it has two upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Rice's next game

Matchup: South Florida Bulls vs. Rice Owls

South Florida Bulls vs. Rice Owls Date/Time: Friday, January 12 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 12 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida TV Channel: ESPNU

