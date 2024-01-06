The Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-8, 0-0 SWAC) hope to end a three-game losing skid when visiting the Grambling Tigers (3-10, 0-0 SWAC) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Grambling vs. Prairie View A&M matchup.

Prairie View A&M vs. Grambling Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center in Grambling, Louisiana

Prairie View A&M vs. Grambling Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Grambling Moneyline Prairie View A&M Moneyline FanDuel Grambling (-2.5) 135.5 -144 +118 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Prairie View A&M vs. Grambling Betting Trends

Prairie View A&M has covered six times in 12 matchups with a spread this year.

The Panthers have covered the spread six times this season (6-5 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Grambling is 3-7-0 ATS this season.

Tigers games have hit the over five out of 10 times this season.

