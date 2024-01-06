The North Texas Mean Green (8-5, 1-0 AAC) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the Tulane Green Wave (10-3, 1-0 AAC) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at UNT Coliseum. The contest airs on ESPNU.

North Texas vs. Tulane Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas

How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

North Texas vs. Tulane Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total North Texas Moneyline Tulane Moneyline

North Texas vs. Tulane Betting Trends

North Texas has compiled a 6-5-1 record against the spread this season.

In the Mean Green's 12 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

Tulane has compiled a 6-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Green Wave and their opponents have combined to hit the over nine out of 13 times this season.

North Texas Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 North Texas is three spots lower based on its national championship odds (89th in college basketball) compared to its computer ranking (86th).

Oddsmakers have made the Mean Green's national championship odds the same now (+50000) compared to the start of the season (+50000).

North Texas' chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

