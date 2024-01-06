For bracketology insights around North Texas and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting what you need to know.

How North Texas ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-5 2-0 NR NR 129

North Texas' best wins

North Texas, in its signature win of the season, took down the Wichita State Shockers 74-62 on January 4. Aaron Scott, as the leading point-getter in the win over Wichita State, posted 26 points, while Jason Edwards was second on the team with 19.

Next best wins

83-77 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 136/RPI) on November 7

70-56 at home over Tulane (No. 173/RPI) on January 6

78-52 at home over UT Arlington (No. 190/RPI) on December 23

65-39 over Towson (No. 198/RPI) on November 19

79-48 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 276/RPI) on December 2

North Texas' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

Based on the RPI, North Texas has three losses against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 40th-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, North Texas faces the 83rd-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

The Mean Green have 14 games remaining against teams above .500. They have seven upcoming games against teams with worse records.

North Texas has 16 games remaining this year, and three of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

North Texas' next game

Matchup: North Texas Mean Green vs. Temple Owls

North Texas Mean Green vs. Temple Owls Date/Time: Saturday, January 13 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 13 at 6:00 PM ET Location: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas

UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas TV Channel: ESPNU

