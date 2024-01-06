2024 NCAA Bracketology: North Texas March Madness Resume | January 8
For bracketology insights around North Texas and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting what you need to know.
How North Texas ranks
|Record
|AAC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|9-5
|2-0
|NR
|NR
|129
North Texas' best wins
North Texas, in its signature win of the season, took down the Wichita State Shockers 74-62 on January 4. Aaron Scott, as the leading point-getter in the win over Wichita State, posted 26 points, while Jason Edwards was second on the team with 19.
Next best wins
- 83-77 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 136/RPI) on November 7
- 70-56 at home over Tulane (No. 173/RPI) on January 6
- 78-52 at home over UT Arlington (No. 190/RPI) on December 23
- 65-39 over Towson (No. 198/RPI) on November 19
- 79-48 at home over Mississippi Valley State (No. 276/RPI) on December 2
North Texas' quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-1
- Based on the RPI, North Texas has three losses against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 40th-most in Division 1.
Schedule insights
- In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, North Texas faces the 83rd-ranked schedule the rest of the way.
- The Mean Green have 14 games remaining against teams above .500. They have seven upcoming games against teams with worse records.
- North Texas has 16 games remaining this year, and three of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
North Texas' next game
- Matchup: North Texas Mean Green vs. Temple Owls
- Date/Time: Saturday, January 13 at 6:00 PM ET
- Location: UNT Coliseum in Denton, Texas
- TV Channel: ESPNU
